Chinese-made Minis, Mercedes electrification plans, rotary return: Today’s Car News

Oct 16, 2017
Mercedes-Benz EQA concept, 2017 Frankfurt auto show

Mercedes-Benz EQA concept, 2017 Frankfurt auto show

Minis are already produced in the United Kingdom and the Netherlands. Soon we may be able to add China to that list as the BMW Group is allegedly in talks with a Chinese automaker about building Minis, for export and local sale.

Mercedes-Benz is about to embark on a bold plan that will see 10 electric cars and close to 50 hybrids introduced over the next five years. For the finer details, be sure to check out our in-depth report.

Mazda execs are hinting at using a rotary engine in more than one car. One possibility is as a range-extender in a Mazda electric car due in 2019.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

Your next Mini could come from China

Mercedes-Benz electrification plans: charting the changes

Rotary could return in both sports car and extended-range EV, says Mazda exec

2018 GMC Yukon review

Numerous details revealed in leaked owner’s manual for 2018 Jeep Wrangler

Shell buys its first electric car charging station firm in Europe

Ferrari introduces new weight-saving measures with Portofino

More cars experience exploding glass sunroofs than ever, study finds

2019 Volkswagen Jetta spy shots

Ahead of France, Paris to phase out internal combustion engines by 2030

