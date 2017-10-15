Long-wheelbase Jaguar XEL debuts in China

Oct 15, 2017
Follow Viknesh

2018 Jaguar XEL

2018 Jaguar XEL

Enlarge Photo

Jaguar’s lineup has spawned its second long-wheelbase sedan in the form of the XEL, based on the XE small sedan. The first was the XF-based XFL introduced in 2016.

Like the XFL, the XEL will be offered exclusively in China where it’s common among the wealthy class to have a professional driver on hand. Consequently, the extra length is designed to benefit those in the rear.

The wheelbase is 3.9 inches longer than in the standard XE, measuring 115.3 inches all up. To accommodate the extra length, Jaguar’s design team has stretched the length of the rear doors.

Some of the special touches those seated in the rear can look forward to are likely to include an infotainment screen, foldable tables, an entertainment package and electric side window blinds. The XEL should also benefit from Jaguar’s rear traffic warning system that helps those in the back avoid opening a door when traffic is approaching from the rear.

Only one powertrain is available, a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4 paired with an 8-speed automatic. Buyers will be able to choose from 200- or 250-horsepower outputs, though.

Look for the XEL to during November’s 2017 Guangzhou Auto Show.

Sadly, the car represents the final body style for the XE. Jaguar Design Director Ian Callum has confirmed the XE won’t get a wagon to slot in below the recently revealed XF Sportbrake. There also won’t be sporty 2-doors such as a coupe or convertible.

Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class first drive review: driving the most- and least-expensive models 2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class first drive review: driving the most- and least-expensive models
Final Mercedes-Maybach G650 sells for $1.42M at charity auction Final Mercedes-Maybach G650 sells for $1.42M at charity auction
Better order now: Mercedes-Benz G550 4x4² production set to end Better order now: Mercedes-Benz G550 4x4² production set to end
Volkswagen kills the Scirocco hatchback coupe Volkswagen kills the Scirocco hatchback coupe
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 

Related Used Listings

Browse used listings in your area.
Listings Powered by


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2017 MotorAuthority. All Rights Reserved. MotorAuthority is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.