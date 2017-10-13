Range Rover Velar tested, Mercedes-Benz GLS spied, Lamborghini LM002 revisited: This Week’s Top Photos

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



2018 Land Rover Range Rover Velar first drive Enlarge Photo

SUVs are clearly in vogue right now and destined to be one of the most popular in the luxury segment is the 2018 Land Rover Range Rover Velar. It combines stunning looks, decent poke and swathes of luxury, and it’s got a decent price to boot, as long as you lay off some of the options. Find out what it's like in our first drive review.

2018 Kia Stinger GT Enlarge Photo

Kia has a real hit on its hands in the form of the Stinger sport sedan. It’s fun to drive, powerful, practical, and upscale, and it all comes at a price that makes it a true bargain.

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien Enlarge Photo

A prototype for Mercedes-Benz’s next-generation GLS was spied this week. The luxurious full-sizer looks set to be growing in size. It should be much plusher, too. We’re talking S-Class levels of luxury this time around.

2018 Aston Martin DB11 Volante Enlarge Photo

Aston Martin’s DB11 spawned its Volante variant and the open-top car is even more stunning than the coupe. It arrives in showrooms next spring but will only be available with the DB11’s V-8 option at launch.

2019 Land Rover Range Rover P400e Enlarge Photo

Following the reveal of the updated Range Rover Sport a week ago, Land Rover this week uncovered the updated Range Rover. The British automaker’s flagship remains as elegant as ever but is now more refined and fitted with the latest tech. It also has a new plug-in hybrid option.

Lamborghini LM002 Enlarge Photo

Lamborghini was a pioneer when it comes to high-performance SUVs, having launched the V-12-powered LM002 as early as the 1980s. The Rambo Lambo never enjoyed the success of Porsche with the Cayenne and was discontinued after just 300 examples were built. Soon a spiritual successor will arrive in the form of the Urus.

A 1972 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible with less than 1,000 miles Enlarge Photo

A 1972 Chevrolet Corvette with a massive 454 cubic inch V-8 has been unearthed in a storage facility. Despite its age, the vehicle has less than 1,000 miles on its odometer. Find out its story here.

Porsche Cayman e-volution Enlarge Photo

Porsche gave a glimpse of its own fast-charging system which the German automaker is calling Porsche Turbo Charging. To demonstrate the technology, Porsche rolled out an electric Cayman research vehicle.