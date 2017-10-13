Volkswagen kills the Scirocco hatchback coupe

Oct 13, 2017

2014 Volkswagen Scirocco

It's time to pour one out for Volkswagen's long-running two-door hatchback "coupe," the Scirocco. Volkswagen officially announced the Scirocco's demise and said it will not take additional orders for the car. Customers still seeking their own example will have to scour local European dealerships for one.

The Scirocco began life as a replacement for the Karman Ghia coupe in the 1970s. Although VW based the Scirocco on the Golf platform, nearly every part of the car was re-engineered to ensure a sportier look and driving character. The Scirocco remained in continuous production until 1992, when it was on sale alongside the Corrado. Volkswagen eventually killed the Scirocco in favor of the Corrado, and sales of the Corrado ended in 1995. That marked the last the time VW sold either of these two-door hatches in the United States.

In 2006, Volkswagen announced the return of the Scirocco, which gave birth to the third-generation car. Unfortunately, Volkswagen never offered the car in North America. Executives at the time feared it would cannibalize Golf GTI sales. The company also blamed a weak U.S. dollar in 2008 for the coupe's failure to launch. However, Car and Driver reports a U.S. launch was considered with the fourth-generation car. We can thank the Volkswagen diesel scandal for the car's death and a new focus on electric cars and electrified powertrains at VW.

The highlight of the final Scirocco was most definitely the Scirocco R, which made 276 horsepower at its peak. Now, the world has lost yet another sporty two-door car.

HI-RES GALLERY: 2014 Volkswagen Scirocco
Tags:
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class first drive review: driving the most- and least-expensive models 2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class first drive review: driving the most- and least-expensive models
Volkswagen kills the Scirocco hatchback coupe Volkswagen kills the Scirocco hatchback coupe
Better order now: Mercedes-Benz G550 4x4² production set to end Better order now: Mercedes-Benz G550 4x4² production set to end
Final Mercedes-Maybach G650 sells for $1.42M at charity auction Final Mercedes-Maybach G650 sells for $1.42M at charity auction
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2017 MotorAuthority. All Rights Reserved. MotorAuthority is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.