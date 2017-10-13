Range Rover Velar, mid-engine Corvette spied, Kia Stinger GT: The Week In Reverse

Oct 13, 2017
2018 Land Rover Range Rover Velar first drive

We slid behind the wheel of the new 2018 Land Rover Range Rover Velar; we spied the 2019 Audi A7; and we put the new 2018 Kia Stinger GT to test. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority.

Land Rover is launching the stylish new 2018 Range Rover Velar, and we took it for a test drive to find out if this high-style, off-road capable version of the Jaguar F-Pace works as a Land Rover. In short, yes. The latest fashion icon shows the automaker has its finger on the pulse of current trends.

The new mid-engine 2019 Chevrolet Corvette was spotted taking a break from testing at a McDonald's drive thru in Cadillac, Michigan. Looking nearly production ready, the prototype sported minimal camouflage, large alloy wheels, and a wide stance with curvy hips.

Kia is spreading its wings and taking aim at the Germans with the new Stinger GT hatchback, and we pushed it to its limits on the racetrack to find out if it has the right stuff. It's a value-packed package that comes close to hitting its prestigious target.

Lamborghini is preparing to reveal the Urus SUV to the world, but before that, the Italian automaker wanted to remind everyone it already built an SUV once: the LM002. Often referred to as the Rambo Lambo, the LM002 was originally destined to be a military vehicle, but that destiny was never fulfilled.

The new 2019 Audi A7 was spotted in prototype form featuring a hexagonal grille and chiseled surfaces. Expect a host of technologies, including a self-driving mode that can handle traffic jams up to 37 mph.

