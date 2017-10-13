Better order now: Mercedes-Benz G550 4x4² production set to end





Have your eye on a brand new Mercedes-Benz G550 4x4²? Take action soon because the German luxury brand announced production will cease at the end of October.

The rugged G550 4x4² made a splash with its serious off-road credentials, which begins with a ride height that exceeds 17 inches off the ground. The off-road cred extends to a permanent all-wheel-drive system, a reduction transfer case, three differential locks, and portal axles. The portal axles are quite different from traditional axles since the wheels are not at the height of the axle center. Instead, they are much lower to make room for the portal transmission, and they help give the G550 4x4² its incredibly tall ride height. Dual springs tuned for a high rate of travel help ensure the SUV handles any terrain thrown at it.

Power comes from the same twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V-8 found in the regular G550. It produces 422 horsepower and 450 pound-feet of torque. A 7-speed automatic transmission handles shifting duties and sends power to the AWD system that boasts 50:50 torque distribution between the axles.

It's unclear if the next-generation 2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Class will ever spawn a similar off-road beast, so we'd advise placing an order before it's too late. Interested parties better have the $225,925 the G550 4x4² commands.

The 2019 G-Class will represent the nameplate's first full redesign ever, but spy shots indicate it'll stick to the body style so many fans have come to know and love. We expect the 2019 G-Class to go on sale some time in 2018.