Aston Martin DB11 Volante, Audi A7 spy shots, McLaren MSO R: Car News Headlines

2018 Aston Martin DB11 Volante Enlarge Photo

Aston Martin’s DB11 has spawned its Volante variant and the open-top car is even more stunning than the coupe. It arrives in showrooms next spring, though at launch only the DB11’s V-8 option will be available.

Audi’s next-generation A7 has been spotted again. The latest shots reveal a few new details such as the car’s taillight design.

A loyal McLaren customer couldn’t decide between a coupe or convertible when commissioning a bespoke supercar from the MSO division, so he or she ordered both. The result is the matching MSO R Coupe and MSO R Spider.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

Aston Martin’s DB11 finally drops its top

2019 Audi A7 spy shots and video

MSO customer commissions matching coupe and convertible bespoke supercars

2018 Chrysler Pacifica S: Darth Vader's minivan has arrived

2019 Mercedes-Benz B-Class spy shots

Oxford aims to be world's first zero-emissions city

Volkswagen Group promises electric trucks and buses by 2018

2018 Volvo XC60 gets IIHS Top Safety Pick+ award

Rinspeed imagines plug-and-play chassis with Snap concept

Los Angeles Metro orders 100 electric buses