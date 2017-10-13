MSO customer commissions matching coupe and convertible bespoke supercars

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



It can be hard to choose between a coupe or convertible for certain cars, but for one McLaren devotee the choice was simply too hard to make…so he or she opted for both.

And we’re not talking about your run-of-the-mill McLarens in this instance. The buyer commissioned a pair of matching bespoke supercars from McLaren’s MSO personalization division.

Dubbed the MSO R Coupe and MSO R Spider, the cars are based on the now-superseded Super Series platform and feature a powertrain specification that matches a previous MSO creation, the MSO HS. It means output from the 3.8-liter twin-turbocharged V-8 fitted to the cars peaks at 679 horsepower and 516 pound-feet of torque. A special touch is the “crossover” exhaust pipe design which increase pipe length and optimize gas flow. It should also lend the cars a distinct exhaust note.

But the powertrain isn’t the highlight here. Advanced aerodynamics have played a key role in the design. In particular the new twin-element rear wing, which admittedly looks a bit out of place on the otherwise clean design.

The cars also sport a striking finish. Both are painted silver, though the coupe features a satin finish while the convertible gloss. Exposed carbon fiber forms a center stripe and is contrasted by red pinstriping on many of the aero elements. The wheels of both cars are the same 5-spoke design, finished in satin black on the coupe and gloss black on the convertible.

Inside, the cars feature Alcantara trim throughout. Primarily in black with red stitching, the theme is reversed for the seats, which are red with black stitching and feature an “MSO R” logo embroidered in black on the headrest. The steering wheel has a carbon fiber upper and lower, with black Alcantara grips and a red center stripe.

According to Jolyon Nash, head of sales and marketing at McLaren’s road car division, demand for MSO services have never been more popular. However, bespoke cars like this MSO R duo are reserved for McLaren’s most loyal customers, as there is a lot involved. In fact, if your pockets are deep enough, you can have one of McLaren’s cars completely rebodied.

“A typical MSO personal commission extends beyond paint colors and materials and finishes to encompass changes to body and interior design and also dynamic and powertrain enhancements as required,” Nash explains. “The result is a McLaren personalized by MSO to become a car that is literally one of a kind—or in the case of these stunning MSO R cars, one of a matched pair.”