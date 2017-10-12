The 2018 Volkswagen Jetta GLI's manual transmission bites the dust

Follow Joel Add to circle



2016 Volkswagen Jetta GLI Enlarge Photo

We hope you weren't planning to #GiveAShift in a shiny new 2018 Volkswagen Jetta GLI. Because you can't.

VW has largely carried over its sportiest Jetta into the 2018 model year, albeit with one important change: you can't order it with three pedals. That's right, no manual transmission is offered.

Sure, GLI gets new two-tone Anthracite 18-inch "Bathhurst" aluminum wheels, and there are LED headlights and taillights for 2018, but the loss of the manual transmission on VW's sportiest sedan stings.

Inside, the lovely sport seats with red stitching still come standard, and a 6.3-inch capacitive touchscreen infotainment system is available with navigation.

Under the hood is the same 16-valve 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4 producing 210 horsepower and 207 pound-feet of torque as last year. What's different is that power is sent to the front wheels through only a 6-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

While VW hasn’t released official 2018 model year information yet for the Golf GTI, the automaker confirmed it will retain its manual transmission option.

In good news, Honda will be happy to sell you a Civic SI sedan with three pedals and a turbocharged inline-4 with about the same power output as the GLI.

A VW spokesman told Motor Authority that, due to the short 2018 model year of the Jetta GLI, it didn't make business sense to offer the manual transmission for 2018. A new Jetta is around the corner for the 2019 model year and will go on sale next calendar year.

Eds. note - The Jetta pictured is a 2016 GLI as VW hasn't released photos of the 2018 model yet.