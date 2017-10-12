Infiniti teases new 2018 QX80, coming to Dubai auto show





Infiniti has, quite literally, big plans for the 2017 Dubai auto show next month. The luxury brand will reveal the next-generation QX80, the full-size SUV Infiniti previewed earlier this year at the New York auto show with the Monograph concept.

Infiniti only provided a few teaser images of the new 2018 QX80, but they still show plenty of Monograph design inspiration. Since the brand called the Monograph an "exterior design study," it's likely that the production QX80 will look mighty similar to the concept. Infiniti's senior vice president of global design, Alfonso Albaisa, said to expect "commanding presence with powerful muscularity and enhanced horizontal movement," with regard to the QX80's design.

Infiniti QX80 Monograph concept, 2017 New York auto show

With that in mind, expect more muscular lines, Infiniti's "Human Eye" signature headlights, and an imposing stature. We may also see Infiniti apply the floating roofline treatment to the windshield's pillars, something we quite liked on the Monograph concept.

Other details are still under wraps, but Infiniti promises a luxurious cabin with hand-crafted elements. The Monograph concept did not feature an interior, so we haven't gotten a taste of what to expect inside the hulking SUV just yet.

On the powertrain side of things, it's not hard to imagine a V-8 powered QX80 will remain since the 5.6-liter V-8 planted in the current QX80 also resides under the Nissan Titan's hood, though Infiniti hasn't said a peep about engines. We do expect the QX80 to soldier on with an updated version of the SUV's body-on-frame platform.

The Dubai auto show opens on November 14, and the 2018 QX80 will make its US debut in November at the 2017 LA Auto Show.

