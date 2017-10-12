Range Rover Velar review, Cadillac CT6 spy shots, new Wiesmann sports car: Today’s Car News

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



SUVs are all the rage right now and destined to be one of the most popular in the luxury segment is the 2018 Land Rover Range Rover Velar. It combines stunning looks, decent poke and swathes of luxury, and it’s got a decent price to boot, as long as you lay off some of the options.

Cadillac’s CT6 was only introduced in 2016 but a major update is already in the works. The update will see the big sedan adopt the sultry looks of Cadillac’s Escala concept. We also hear that a new Cadillac-exclusive V-8 might be offered.

Wiesmann is back, or at least it will be soon. The niche German sports car marque went bankrupt in 2013 but new investors stepped in and provided the funds to develop a new sports car.



2018 Land Rover Range Rover Velar first drive review: sumptuous SUV

2019 Cadillac CT6 spy shots

Germany’s Wiesmann back in business

NHTSA: Fatal car crashes rising, but not because of cell phones

Nissan tipped to replace Renault in Formula E

Copenhagen mayor proposes banning new diesel cars

Toyota starts testing Project Portal fuel cell semi truck

2018 Buick Enclave review

Nissan built a GT-R operated by a video game controller

How I rode 4,000 miles on an electric motorcycle for $10