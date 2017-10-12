Toyota starts testing Project Portal fuel cell semi truck

Oct 12, 2017
Follow Viknesh

Toyota 'Project Portal' proof-of-concept hydrogen fuel-cell powered semi tractor, for Port of LA

Toyota in April revealed a fuel cell-powered semi-trailer truck as part of its Project Portal program which aims to determine whether there’s a viable future for the zero-emission technology  when it comes to heavy-duty applications.

On Thursday, the automaker announced that the truck is currently being used for short routes, known as drayage, at ports in California. An initial trial has seen the truck haul goods from select Port of Los Angeles and Long Beach terminals to surrounding rail yards and warehouses for distribution.

Toyota says these short, frequent route patterns are designed to test the demanding drayage duty-cycle capabilities of the fuel cell powertrain while capturing real world performance data. As the study progresses, longer haul routes will be introduced.

As previously reported, Toyota’s fuel cell truck weighs 80,000 pounds and features two Toyota Mirai fuel cell stacks generating enough energy for the truck’s electric drive system to deliver 670 horsepower and 1,325 pound-feet of torque. With its hydrogen tanks filled, the truck has a range of 200 miles. The truck also has a 12-kilowatt-hour battery though this is too small to provide any usable range on its own.

The latest announcement comes just days after General Motors unveiled a modular platform for fuel cell trucks. Dubbed the Silent Utility Rover Universal Superstructure, or SURUS for short, the platform holds enough hydrogen to cover roughly 400 miles.

While neither GM nor Toyota are yet to announce production plans for their respective fuel cell trucks, American startup Nikola has announced a fuel cell truck for production. However, Nikola’s design, which was shown in December 2016 and targeted for production in 2020, also has a sizeable battery allowing for a decent electric range before the fuel cell needs to kick in. With a full charge of its battery and its hydrogen tanks topped up, Nikola’s truck, known as the One, should be able to cover between 800 and 1,200 miles.

HI-RES GALLERY: Toyota 'Project Portal' proof-of-concept hydrogen fuel-cell powered semi tractor, for Port of LA
Tags:
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

Toyota starts testing Project Portal fuel cell semi truck Toyota starts testing Project Portal fuel cell semi truck
Nissan built a GT-R operated by a video game controller Nissan built a GT-R operated by a video game controller
2019 Cadillac CT6 spy shots 2019 Cadillac CT6 spy shots
2018 Land Rover Range Rover Velar first drive review: sumptuous SUV 2018 Land Rover Range Rover Velar first drive review: sumptuous SUV
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2017 MotorAuthority. All Rights Reserved. MotorAuthority is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.