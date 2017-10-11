Nissan tipped to replace Renault in Formula E

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



2016-2017 Renault e.dams Z.E.16 Formula E racecar Enlarge Photo

The Renault Nissan Mitsubishi Alliance, currently the world’s biggest automaker by volume, plans to launch 12 electric cars between now and 2022. Most of these will come from Nissan which is being positioned as the alliance’s core brand for electric cars.

However, it is Renault that is currently represented in—and dominating—the burgeoning Formula E electric car racing series. But with Renault also represented in Formula 1, we could soon see the French brand pass the Formula E mantle over to Nissan.

According to Motorsport.com's sources, the deal is already done. The website also reports that Nismo boss Mike Carcamo visited the Renault e.dams Formula E team during last week’s pre-season testing in Valencia, Spain.

Formula E has signed up a number of the world’s top automakers recently, including the likes of Audi, BMW, Jaguar, Mercedes-Benz and Porsche. So far, though, no Japanese automaker has committed.

In an interview with Motorsport.com, Formula E CEO Alejandro Agag hinted that we could see one, maybe two Japanese automakers commit to Formula E in the not too distant future. The first is almost certain to be Nissan. The second is tipped to be Toyota which is reassessing its World Endurance Championship participation now that it is the only automaker in the series’ premier LMP1 category—Porsche confirmed its exit to focus on Formula E earlier this year.

Should Nissan end up replacing Renault in Formula E, it will be the first time the Japanese brand will be competing in top-level competition since its failed LMP1 campaign in the 2015 season of the WEC. The move should also pave the way for Nissan to finally fulfill its dream of launching an electric sports car.