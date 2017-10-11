Go behind the scenes of Ken Block's "Climbkhana" video

Oct 11, 2017

Ken Block's "Gymkhana" videos are always a spectacle of insane driving maneuvers, stunts, and loads of horsepower. Capturing that footage is no easy task.

Now, you can get a behind-the-scenes look at what went into making "Climbkhana," Block's recent stunt-laden video. The production work included multiple camera crews to capture all of Block's hoonage and plenty of dry runs to ensure Block was familiar with Pikes Peak, the Colorado mountain where it all takes place.

In the video, sponsored by Ford Performance among others, Block used a Ford Focus RS to scout the course and plot when and where he could execute some of the gnarly drifts and high-speed maneuvers.

Veteran racer, cinematographer, and Pikes Peak master Jeff Zwart co-directed the film, and helped pace Block through the famed mountain course. Zwart is no stranger to the climb—his run in the mountain race in a street car is the stuff of legends.

The production was challenging due to Pikes Peak's extreme weather. Through the course's 156 turns, the road climbs up to 14,155 feet, which means that sunny conditions on the bottom can turn soggy, as the crew quickly discovered.

Pikes Peak was a worthy co-star in the end. The team says the film's goal was to incorporate some of the wild stunts associated with "Gymkhana" films, but add speed and the thrill of a hill to the formula. The fact Block completed the film in his Hoonicorn RTR Twin Turbo, which develops as much as 1,400 horsepower, made the accomplishment that much more rewarding. Check out the video for yourself above.

