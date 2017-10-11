2018 Land Rover Range Rover, Honda Sports Vision GT, Corvette barn find: Car News Headlines

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



2018 Land Rover Range Rover Enlarge Photo

Following the reveal of the updated Range Rover Sport a week ago, Land Rover has since uncovered the updated Range Rover. The British automaker’s flagship remains as elegant as ever but is now more refined and fitted with the latest tech. It also has a new plug-in hybrid option.

The mystery mid-engine sports car thought to be a Honda S2000 successor has turned out to be Honda’s entry for the Vision Gran Turismo challenge. Honda hasn’t revealed the car yet but it has appeared in a demo for the new video game “Gran Turismo Sport.”

A 1972 Chevrolet Corvette with a massive 454 cubic inch V-8 has been unearthed in a storage facility. Despite its age, the vehicle has less than 1,000 miles on its odometer. Its owner couldn’t afford the insurance, so he parked it and never got around to driving it again.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2018 Land Rover Range Rover preview

Mystery mid-engine Honda turns out to be a Vision Gran Turismo concept

This 1972 Chevy Corvette has less than a thousand miles

Compromise king: 2018 Chevrolet Traverse RS priced from $42,995

2019 Land Rover Range Rover gets plug-in hybrid option

2017 Toyota Prius Prime real-world gas mileage, electric range review

"Porsche Turbo Charging" showcased with electric Porsche Cayman

2018 Buick Enclave vs. 2018 Acura MDX: Compare Cars

iPhone, Galaxy…911? Porsche joins the car-subscription race

Old Nissan Leaf vs new Chevrolet Bolt EV: owners weigh in