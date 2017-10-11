Mystery mid-engine Honda turns out to be a Vision Gran Turismo concept

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



The identity of the mysterious mid-engine Honda sports car that’s been surfacing in patent drawings over the past two years has finally been determined.

Sadly, the car isn’t a concept previewing a potential S2000 successor, as many had hoped. Rather, it’s Honda’s entry for the Vision Gran Turismo program which challenges automotive design houses to come up with the ultimate grand tourer for the virtual world.

Members of the forum VWvortex (via Motor1) spotted the car, whose name is Honda Sports Vision Gran Turismo, in a demo for the new “Gran Turismo Sport” video game launching on October 17. It will be one 162 cars in total featuring in the game, where it will join other Hondas such as the Civic Type R, NSX and Project 2&4 concept.

We wouldn’t give up hope on Honda adding a sports car to its lineup just yet. Honda recently patented the design for a targa top in the United States, so perhaps there could still be an open-top sports model of some sort being developed by the automaker.

We also know that Honda dealers in the U.S. are clamoring for a proper halo model, which their counterparts overseas benefit from in the form of the NSX. The supercar only wears an Acura badge in North America and China. Elsewhere, it sports a Honda “H” logo.

Note, there’s another mid-engine sports car with styling that comes very close to matching the aggressive lines of the Honda Sports Vision Gran Turismo, and this one you can actually buy today. We’re talking about the Rezvani Beast which can be had as an Ariel Atom-based roadster or Lotus Elise-based coupe.