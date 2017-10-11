Hyundai looks to make car buying easier via transparent pricing, full refunds

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Buying a car should be fun but for many the process can be tedious and in some cases harrowing.

The process usually involves trekking to a number of dealerships and hoping there’s someone available to serve you and arrange a test drive if necessary. Then there’s the completely unnecessary process of negotiating a price.

As we’ve seen in the recent past, automakers are looking to revamp the car buying process. Tesla was the company that really kicked off the trend via its company-owned stores and fixed pricing. Since then we’ve seen automakers sell cars online and also introduce new subscription services, with Volvo and Porsche launching such services just in the past month.

Hyundai is the latest automaker to jump on the bandwagon. The Korean automaker on Tuesday announced the Shopper Assurance program for new cars. It aims to making buying a car much easier in four ways:

Transparent pricing: dealers list prices for their inventory online, saving you time by allowing you to compare prices at home. Interestingly, this could end up hurting third-party websites that publish transparent dealer pricing such as TrueCar.

Flexible test drives: you can schedule a test drive at any location, including at your own home.

Streamlined purchasing: from the comfort of your home, you can calculate monthly repayments, the trade-in value for your existing car, and get financing (should you require it).

3-day money back guarantee: if for whatever reason you’re unhappy with the car, you’ll be able to return it for a full refund or exchange it for a different model, assuming there’s no damage and the mileage is less than 300 miles.

Hyundai dealers located in Miami, Orlando, Dallas and Houston are already participating in the program. Hyundai says all of its dealers will be enrolled in the program by early 2018.