iPhone, Galaxy…911? Porsche joins the car-subscription race

In an effort to embrace the ever-changing automotive industry, Porsche announced today its own vehicle subscription service: Porsche Passport.

The service offers on-demand access and white-glove delivery to its entire lineup of vehicles for a monthly fee. Just like your smartphone, it will be easier than ever to jump from model-to-model in Porsche's vehicle portfolio.

Porsche is far from the first brand to jump into subscription services, but it may have one of the most inclusive ones in existence today. Porsche says the month-to-month subscription program includes vehicle tax and registration, insurance, and maintenance, as well as detailing. Even better news for those intrigued: there are no mileage caps, unlike some rival car-subscription services, which means a cross-country road trip via Porsche 911 is A-OK in Porsche's eyes.

How much will it cost to gain access to Porsche's lineup of cars and SUVs? The brand will offer two tiers for subscribers: "Launch" and "Accelerate."

Members of the Launch tier will have access to eight Porsche vehicles at all times, including the 718 Boxster and Cayman S, the Macan S, and Cayenne. The price of entry is $2,000 per month, which includes all of the other goodies such as maintenance and detailing included. For an extra $1,000 per month, members can upgrade to the Accelerate tier, which includes access to all 22 Porsche models such as the Porsche 911 Carrera S, the Panamera 4S, and Cayenne S E-Hybrid SUVs.

Porsche will first roll the service out in Atlanta, Georgia, for a pilot program before expanding to other markets.

Those interested in the service must simply download the Porsche Passport application on either Apple or Android smartphones, and he or she can register. Porsche says both plans require a one-time $500 fee and all membership approvals are subject to background and credit checks. Upon approval, vehicles deliveries may commence anywhere in the metro-Atlanta area beginning November 2017.