Range Rover facelift, Mazda concepts, Mercedes-Benz A-Class spy shots: Today’s Car News

Teaser for Mazda technology concept debuting at 2017 Tokyo Motor Show Enlarge Photo

Land Rover is introducing an updated Range Rover Sport for 2018. The updates made to the vehicle will eventually filter across to the related Range Rover. A video has just surfaced on YouTube and reveals many of updates we’ll see on the 2018 Range Rover.

Mazda will unveil two concepts at this month’s 2017 Tokyo Motor Show, though neither of them is a rotary-powered sports car. One concept previews Mazda’s latest design themes and the other the automaker’s next-generation technologies.

Mercedes-Benz’s next-generation A-Class is almost ready for its world debut, as evidenced by the minimal camouflage gear used on the latest prototypes. This time around, there will be two A-Class body styles.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2018 Land Rover Range Rover leaked

2 premieres for Mazda at 2017 Tokyo Motor Show but no rotary sports car

2018 Mercedes-Benz A-Class hatchback spy shots and video

It's time to vote for The Car Connection's 2018 Driver's Choice Awards

Tesla pushes back electric semi truck reveal, again

EPA to roll back Obama-era greenhouse gas policies on coal power plants

Peugeot reveals L750 R Hybrid racecar for "Gran Turismo Sport"

NHTSA: Fatal car crashes rising, but not because of cell phones

Aston Martin DB4 GT Continuation hits the test track

Solar-powered car race kicks off 30 years of World Solar Challenge