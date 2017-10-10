2018 Ford Mustang gas mileage revealed

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Gas mileage doesn’t rank too highly on the list of priorities for the average performance car buyer, but that doesn’t mean automakers have carte blanche when it comes to efficiency.

Case in point is the updated 2018 Ford Mustang whose engineers have strived to ensure the car is more efficient than the previous year’s model.

An available 10-speed automatic is one of the key changes aimed at improving economy, as well as performance. However, the engineers also implemented numerous other tweaks aimed at reducing drag. They include active grille shutters, a rocker shield, and a lowered nose.

EPA-rated fuel economy is yet to be confirmed but Ford’s estimates are as follows:

2018 Mustang EcoBoost (manual) - 21 mpg city, 31 mpg highway, 25 mpg combined

2018 Mustang EcoBoost (auto) - 21 mpg city, 32 mpg highway, 25 mpg combined

2018 Mustang GT (manual) - 15 mpg city, 31 mpg highway, 25 mpg combined

2018 Mustang GT (auto) - 16 mpg city, 25 mpg highway, 18 mpg combined

The numbers suggest a significant improvement in efficiency for some models. Both Mustang EcoBoost models are 4.2 percent more efficient than the previous year. The automatic-equipped Mustang GT is 5.6 percent more efficient while the manual-equipped model sees no change. That’s not bad considering the boost in output for both powertrains.

The 2018 model year sees the sixth-generation Mustang receive the most significant updates since the car was introduced for 2015. Notable changes include revised styling, the elimination of the V-6 option and the aforementioned 10-speed auto. Interestingly, there haven’t been any changes for the Mustang Shelby GT350 and GT350R models. In fact, the track-focused cars even skip the revised styling. There could be a new Mustang Shelby GT500 introduced, however.

The first 2018 Mustangs should be in showrooms any week now.