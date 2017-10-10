Roush teases its 2018 Mustang

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Teaser for 2018 Roush Mustang Enlarge Photo

The 2018 Ford Mustang is almost ready for showrooms, but some of the big name tuners have already had their hands on the cars for a while. This means there’ll likely be an assortment of upgrades launching alongside the car.

One of the tuners with early access to the updated Mustang is Roush which has released a teaser shot of its own 2018 Mustang. The development is almost complete, with the 2018 SEMA show in early November the likely venue for the debut.

The number “2” in the grille indicates that we’re looking at a Roush Stage 2 (RS2) package designed for the Mustang GT. The current RS2 package includes a number of visual tweaks as well as some aero and suspension upgrades.

Roush hasn’t dropped any details yet but it’s a safe bet that there will also be more power available from the company’s supercharger packages. The company’s supercharger packages for the current Mustang GT are already delivering in excess of 700 horsepower. It will be interesting to see what the new packages will do, considering the improved performance of the stock 5.0-liter V-8 in the 2018 Mustang GT.

With the impending arrival of the 2018 Mustang in showrooms, we should also be hearing soon from other top Mustang tuners such as Hennessey and Saleen. Stay tuned.