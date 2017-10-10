2 premieres for Mazda at 2017 Tokyo Motor Show but no rotary sports car

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Teaser for Mazda design concept debuting at 2017 Tokyo Motor Show Enlarge Photo

Mazda will unveil two new concept cars at this month’s 2017 Tokyo Motor Show, but unfortunately neither of them will be a sports car.

One of the concepts will preview Mazda’s next-generation design themes while the other will preview the automaker’s next-generation technologies, as well as the next-generation Mazda 3 hatchback.

The design concept will be in the shape of a sedan, albeit a sleek and sexy one almost resembling a coupe.

Thankfully, Mazda isn’t out to replace its current Kodo design language but is simply enhancing it, giving it a bolder, more profound expression. The new look was actually shown two years ago with the RX-Vision concept unveiled at the 2015 Tokyo Motor Show.

This explains recent comments by a Mazda executive who described the new concept as an evolution of the RX-Vision. Sadly, though, we’re still no closer to learning whether the RX-Vision—and its rotary engine—will be put into production.

As for the technology concept, this is said to be a compact hatch that fuses next-generation technology and design. Specifically, it utilizes Mazda’s next-generation construction techniques which promise to shed further pounds while maintaining or increasing strength.

Mazda says the technology concept also features the new SkyActiv-X engine which is the first gasoline engine capable of spark-less ignition. The engine, which promises diesel-like fuel economy coupled with low emissions, debuts in the next-generation Mazda 3, expected on the market in 2019, as a 2020 model. We’ve already tested a prototype version.

“Our stand this year marks the beginning of a new era for Mazda,” Mazda CEO Masamichi Kogai said in a statement. “We will showcase a concept model with the design and technologies that will define a whole new generation of Mazda cars. Among them is SkyActiv-X, a gasoline engine that realizes a long-held dream of the global automotive industry.”

We’ll have more details on Mazda’s concepts shortly as this year’s Tokyo Motor Show starts October 25. In the meantime, learn about some of the other vehicles set to appear by visiting our dedicated hub.