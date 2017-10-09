2018 Land Rover Range Rover leaked

Oct 9, 2017
2018 Land Rover Range Rover facelift leaked

Hot on the heels of last week’s reveal of the 2018 Land Rover Range Rover Sport comes our first look at the 2018 Range Rover. Both vehicles have received a series of updates to keep them fresh as they reach the midpoint in their respective product cycles.

A video posted to YouTube shows us some of the visual tweaks Land Rover has made to the Range Rover’s exterior and cabin. The tweaks are similar to those on the Range Rover Sport, which is natural given the close relationship between the two vehicles.

Only Range Rover diehards will spot the differences. Taking inspiration from the 2018 Range Rover Velar, the designers have added a new grille pattern, new LED headlights with a squarer design for the daytime running lights, and a cleaner, more elegant front bumper.

2018 Land Rover Range Rover Sport

2018 Land Rover Range Rover Sport

The design of the interior has also been inspired by the Velar. In particular, the center stack features two 10-inch touchscreen displays (2018 Range Rover Sport interior shown). The controls on the steering wheel also appear to have been updated. There should also be a gesture-control feature for the sunblind and a trailer assist feature that enables the driver to guide a trailer using the rotary controller in the center console.

There are likely to be minimal mechanical mods for the 2018 model year but a plug-in hybrid option is expected for 2019. Like we saw with the new plug-in hybrid option announced for the Range Rover Sport, the powertrain should consist of a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4 and an electric motor delivering a combined 398 horsepower. On battery power alone, the vehicle should be able to cover around 30 miles.

The 2018 Range Rover is due in showrooms in early 2018 so we should have all the details soon. Stay tuned.

