Aston Martin DB4 GT Continuation hits the test track





Old trends often fall out of style as the years go by, but the Aston Martin DB4 GT remains as stylish today as it was decades ago.

In fact, Aston Martin will produce another 25 examples of the special variant of the sports car, and the new ones are appropriately called the DB4 GT Continuation.

Ahead of the new DB4 GT's delivery, Aston Martin provided video of the car undergoing tests at Millbrook Proving Ground in the United Kingdom.

1959 Aston Martin DB4 GT Enlarge Photo

Like the original cars, the DB4 GT Continuation is true to form with all era-appropriate parts and pieces accounted for. Tadek Marek will provide the car's inline-6 engine, paired to a 4-speed manual transmission. The engine makes 340 horsepower, and since the DB4 GT was a lightweight special, the Continuation weighs only 2,706 pounds.

Inside, the cockpit features an FIA-spec roll cage and a fire extinguisher, since the 25 cars will be for track use only. To ensure owners are ready to drive the cars in anger, each owner will also attend Aston Martin’s 2-year driving program, which features professional instructors and track time at some of the world's best-known circuits.

Not that the DB4 GT Continuation is inexpensive, but they are more affordable than an original DB4 GT. Original models command roughly $3.9 million in the current market, though a DB4 GT Prototype in August sold for $6,750,000 during the 2017 Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance. Aston Martin's limited-run of Continuation cars have all been spoken for, each costing $1.9 million.