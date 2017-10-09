Mercedes-AMG Vision Gran Turismo earns starring role in "Justice League" film





The Mercedes-AMG Vision Gran Turismo concept is ready for the big screen after the brand confirmed it will be featured in the upcoming film, "Justice League." The stunning concept car will star alongside Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg, and The Flash, and it will be joined by a handful of other Mercedes-Benz vehicles.

It's unclear how the superheroes will utilize the Mercedes-AMG Vision Gran Turismo concept, but it's certainly fit for a superhero with its futuristic design and gullwing doors—a nod to the classic 300 SL and its gullwing doors.

For its role, Mercedes-Benz had to update the Vision Gran Turismo concept substantially. When it made its debut as part of "Gran Turismo" creator Kazunori Yamauchi's "Vision Gran Turismo" campaign back in 2013 and later at the Los Angeles auto show, the car did not feature an interior. For the film, Mercedes designed and built a full interior with illuminated elements, racing seats, and a virtual dashboard section. The Mercedes-AMG Vision Gran Turismo in "Justice League" is also 110 percent larger to accommodate the 6-foot-3 ½ inch-tall Bruce Wayne, played by Ben Affleck. However, Mercedes-Benz ensured the roofline retained its sleek look.

Aside from the Vision Gran Turismo, "Justice League" will feature the G-Class 4x4², which the brand says will play an "integral role" in the film's adventure, as it should with permanent all-wheel drive, a reduction transfer case, three differential locks, and portal axles. Aside from the two wild Mercedes-Benz vehicles, the new E-Class Cabriolet will share some of the silver-screen love as well in the hands of Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman.

To coincide with Mercedes-Benz's film support, the brand will roll out a marketing campaign the for the "Justice League" superheroes and its cars. "Justice League" opens in theaters across the United States on November 17.