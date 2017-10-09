Mercedes-Benz GLS spied, GM modular platform revealed, Honda Civic Si tested: Car News Headlines

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien Enlarge Photo

A prototype for Mercedes-Benz’s next-generation GLS has been spotted for the first time. The luxurious full-sizer looks set to be growing in size. It should be much plusher, too. We’re talking S-Class levels of luxury this time around.

General Motors has made it clear that in the long term, most of its models will be powered by either a battery or hydrogen fuel cell. As evidence of this, the automaker has unveiled a modular platform for heavy-duty trucks that incorporates fuel cell, electric car and even self-driving technology.

The new 2017 Honda Civic Si has arrived, and the question on enthusiast's minds is: What's it like without VTEC? We slid behind the wheel to find out.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS spy shots

SURUS: GM's modular platform for silent, self-driving trucks

Living with the 2017 Honda Civic Si: the good and the bad

Study: Americans aren't giving up driving anytime soon

2019 Jeep 3-row SUV (Yuntu) spy shots

Tesla has now sold 250,000 electric cars, more than GM (but fewer than Nissan)

First details on PPE electric car platform for future Audis and Porsches

Small crossover, big price tag: 2018 BMW X3 priced from $43,445

Lamborghini tossing up between 4-seater and 3rd supercar

If Toyota and Mazda make electric cars together, where's Subaru?