First details on PPE electric car platform for future Audis and Porsches

Audi and Porsche, both brands from the Volkswagen Group, have developed separate platforms for their first volume electric cars.

Audi’s platform is the C-BEV which is designed for high-riding vehicles and will appear initially in the e-tron SUV on sale in 2018.

Meanwhile, over at Porsche, engineers have developed the J1 platform for a sedan based on 2015’s Mission E concept. It was recently spied testing and is expected on sale in 2019.

Given how fast the technology is advancing, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that Audi and Porsche are already working on their next electric car platform, this time with development split between the two brands. The greater collaboration is the result of cost cutting measures at the VW Group following the diesel scandal.

Speaking recently with Automotive News (subscription required), Audi R&D boss Peter Mertens revealed that the new platform, code-named the Premium Platform Electric, or PPE for short, will spawn three “model families,” two of which will be for Audi.

Mertens hinted that about 60 percent of the models spawned from the platform would be from Audi and the remainder from Porsche. He also hinted that the platform could be used for vehicles in core segments such as those occupied by the Audi A4 and A6.

Interestingly, Mertens also said Audi is looking to reduce the number of internal combustion engines it currently offers, which again should come as no surprise. He questioned the need for 10- and 12-cylinder engines but said V-8s are here to stay for a while still. He also said diesel will be offered in many markets for a while, too.

Porsche CEO Oliver Blume isn’t so supportive of diesels. In July, he said Porsche was evaluating the future of diesel engines and would make a final decision by the end of the decade.