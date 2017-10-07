Barrett-Jackson to auction Shelby Super Snake Mustang to benefit Vegas first responders





2007 Ford Shelby GT500 Super Snake 40th anniversary Mustang Enlarge Photo

Car is being donated from personal collection by auction company president Steve Davis.

A 2007 Ford Shelby GT500 Super Snake 40th anniversary Mustang from the personal collection of Barrett-Jackson president Steve Davis will be auctioned to support a special fund that supports first responders to the recent shooting in Las Vegas, Barrett-Jackson announced Thursday.

“All of us at Barrett-Jackson are heartbroken over the tragic event in Las Vegas Sunday night,” Craig Jackson, chairman and chief executive of the auction company, said in a news release.

“Like many people around the country, this event hit close to home. We are returning to Las Vegas for our 10th annual auction to stand by our partners. We had many friends in attendance at the concert, and were deeply saddened to learn the son of one of our valued customers tragically lost his life.

“There are no words to express our sorrow as we all try and cope with what happened and, like many around the country, our focus immediately turned to what we could do to help. This car will sell during our live broadcast on Discovery Channel on Saturday, and is one of the many steps we are taking to stand with Las Vegas at this difficult time.”

The auction is scheduled for October 19-21 at the Mandalay Bay resort.

The car being offered by Davis originally was owned by Ford’s then-chief executive Mark Fields and was the seventh Shelby GT500 built that year. The car’s conversion to Super Snake specification was overseen by Carroll Shelby, who signed a special book documenting the car, which was the 11th Super Snake conversion for that model year.

The car has more than 600 horsepower as well as the 40th anniversary option with commemorative badges, upgraded brakes, revised suspension and other enhancements, Barrett Jackson noted.

“All of us at Barrett-Jackson are overwhelmed with grief and sorrow for the victims and their families,” Davis said. “As stories continue to unfold, we’re in awe of the first responders and the miraculous effort they put forth to illustrate once again what makes our country and our people special. We truly feel that we’re part of the Las Vegas community, and I couldn’t think of a better way to show support than giving something from my personal collection, which is also so close to my heart.

“This is really an incredible car with a great story behind it, and I’m honored to sell it at Barrett-Jackson to help the great men and women who risked their lives to help save others.”

“This generous donation from Barrett-Jackson is greatly appreciated,” added Michael Dominguez, senior vice president and chief sales officer for MGM Resorts International. “We’ve enjoyed a long and successful relationship with the Barrett-Jackson organization and their customers. We are sincerely grateful for their care and support of the Las Vegas community during this difficult time.”

Barrett-Jackson also plans to support first responders by offering two tickets to the auction to those with proper identification, and with an on-site donation program for those wishing to add to the fund.

“Our country has always been resilient, and we know the collector car community will join together at this Barrett-Jackson event to help at this difficult time,” Jackson said. “During the auction, we will also work with our numerous partners to find additional ways to help those affected by this tragedy. We can never do enough to thank and honor those who serve our country and the first responders who risk their lives to save others during these awful events.”