2019 Audi A8, 2018 Lexus LC, Porsche ‘Mission E’ sedan: This Week’s Top Photos

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



2019 Audi A8 Enlarge Photo

Audi has a new generation of its A8 flagship sedan on its hands, one that’s more advanced than pretty much every other car on the market. Find out what it’s like from behind the wheel in our first drive review.

Nissan Leaf Nismo Concept, 2017 Tokyo Motor Show Enlarge Photo

Nissan has a new generation of its Leaf. The automaker wants the vehicle to appeal to a much wider audience, including performance buyers. That’s why it got its Nismo performance division to churn out a tuned example. The Leaf Nismo is a strictly a concept for now, though.

Mitsubishi e-Evolution concept Enlarge Photo

Mitsubishi’s Lancer Evolution bowed out of production last year, but the Japanese automaker is already ready to show us a concept that likely previews a new Evo. The concept is called the e-Evolution, and yes that small e denotes an electric powertrain. It debuts later this month at the 2017 Tokyo Motor Show.

2018 Lexus LC 500 Enlarge Photo

The Lexus LC is now on sale, starting below $100,000. That’s a bit of a bargain when you consider the car looks and feels like an LFA that’s been dialed down only a few notches. We've put together a list of 10 things you need to know about the LC.

2018 Dodge Durango SRT Enlarge Photo

We slid behind the wheel of the 2018 Dodge Durango SRT for a week and found it to be a modern hot-rod station wagon with a lift kit. The 3-row SUV's 475-horsepower Hemi V-8 belts out a thunderous roar, and the tires are so wide they stick out from the rockers.

2020 Porsche ‘Mission E’ electric sedan spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien Enlarge Photo

Porsche’s long-awaited electric car based on 2015’s Mission E concept was finally spotted this week. The good news is that it’s looking very much like the striking concept.

2019 Porsche 911 spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien Enlarge Photo

Porsche’s next-generation 911 was also spotted this week. The latest shots reveal the new digital dash that will feature in the car.

2019 Land Rover Range Rover Sport P400e Enlarge Photo

The Land Rover Range Rover Sport stands out for dynamic qualities, no-nonsense design and British charm. The vehicle has just received some updates, including a new plug-in hybrid option.