Mitsubishi drops more details on e-Evolution Concept

Mitsubishi pulled the plug on the Lancer Evolution last year, but the Japanese automaker won't lay the iconic nameplate to rest permanently. The automaker revealed a new Evolution Concept will make its debut at the 2017 Tokyo motor show—not as a sports car, but as an all-electric SUV called the e-Evolution Concept.

Following the brief, bombshell announcement, Mitsubishi provided new details on the concept's battery-electric powertrain and described some of its artificial intelligence (AI) features. While Mitsubishi did not describe battery capacity or power outputs, it did say the e-Evolution Concept uses "high-torque and high-performance electric motors, supplied by a high-capacity battery system." We can assume the e-Evolution Concept will do its best to channel the sporting aura the "Evolution" name has garnered over the years.

The e-Evolution Concept will pair the high-output electric powertrain to a triple-motor four-wheel-drive system, which boasts a dual-motor active yaw control (AYC) system. A single motor powers the front wheels, while the dual-motor AYC system handles power delivery to the rear wheels, and provides electronically controlled torque vectoring. Mitsubishi says the entire power and drivetrain provides crisp handling and sporting appeal.

To enhance the driver-centric mentality, the Mitsubishi e-Evolution concept includes AI assistance to bolster the driving experience. The automaker described the system as a complementary force in the e-Evolution Concept, which will learn drivers' behaviors and coach them in vehicle performance and safe operation. Specifically, the AI system will build a "training program" for drivers to provide advice through voice dialogue and the e-Evolution's dashboard display. The AI system will also control other functions via voice activation, such as headlights and wiper blades, and it can alert the driver to various malfunctions.

In the grander scheme of things, the e-Evolution projects Mitsubishi's future design and product direction, but the brand didn't say if the concept itself previews a production vehicle. Now part of the Renault-Nissan alliance, Mitsubishi will focus on electrification. We'll have the full details on the e-Evolution Concept when it makes its debut on October 25. To follow our coverage of the event, head to our dedicated hub.