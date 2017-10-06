Cadillac's Super Cruise, Durango SRT, Rezvani Tank: The Week In Reverse

Oct 6, 2017
Cadillac Super Cruise

Cadillac Super Cruise

We put Cadillac's Super Cruise driver assist tech to the test; we slid behind the wheel of the 2018 Dodge Durango SRT; and Rezvani unveiled the Tank SUV. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority.

Cadillac's about to launch its Super Cruise semi-autonomous Level 2 driver assistance technology, and we tested it in a long two-day drive to see if it offers a real hands-free driving experience. Bottom line? It works 100 percent as Cadillac has advertised, and that in itself is an accomplishment.

In a classic show of oneupsmanship, Koenigsegg destroyed the Bugatti Chiron's 0-400 km/h-0 record this week with the Agera RS. The Swedish hypercar not only accomplished the feat in less time, it went faster, at 403 km/h to be exact.

We took the wheel of the 2018 Dodge Durango and found it to be the hot-rod station wagon for the modern age. With 475-horsepower from its Hemi V-8 engine, three-rows of seats, and brash looks, it's the aggressive family vehicle you didn't think existed in today's marketplace.

Land Rover announced the refreshed 2018 Range Rover Sport lineup, which includes a more powerful SVR model and a new plug-in hybrid model for a silent off-roading experience.

Rezvani has modified the Jeep Wrangler, giving it 500 horsepower, suicide-style rear doors, and night vision to create the Tank SUV. With a price starting from $178,000, you might not see too many at your local Cars and Coffee on Saturdays.

