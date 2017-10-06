Durango SRT driven, Koenigsegg breaks Bugatti's record, "Fast and Furious 9': Today's Car News

Follow Joel Add to circle



2018 Dodge Durango SRT Enlarge Photo

We slid behind the wheel of the 2018 Dodge Durango SRT for a week and found it to be a modern hot-rod station wagon with a lift kit. The Durango's 475-horsepower Hemi V-8 belts out a thunderous roar, and the tires are so wide that they stick out from the rockers. All this, and three rows of seats to haul the kids to soccer practice.

Bugatti set a world record with Chiron running from 0-248-0 mph in just 42 seconds, but Koenigsegg said, "Hold your horses" and subsequently destroyed that record. Its Agera RS went from 0-400 km/h-0 in juts 36.44 seconds. Technically it went 403 km/h in 37.28 seconds, but that's just being petty.

Fans of the "Fast and Furious" franchise will have to wait a year longer than anticipated before getting to watch the ninth installment of the saga. Originally slated to debut on April 19, 2019, the film will now release nearly a year later: April 10, 2020.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

6 things you need to know about the 2018 Dodge Durango SRT

Koenigsegg just destroyed the Bugatti Chiron's 0-248-0 mph record

'Fast and Furious 9' release was just pushed back a year

Nissan e-NV200 electric van gets longer-range battery; still no U.S. plans

Ken Block and Ford are backing out of World Rallycross

Report: Waymo could launch self-driving ride-share service as early as this fall

This is the Mercedes-Benz G550 4x4² you can afford

EPA to study cutting amount of ethanol in U.S. gasoline

Polestar's electric performance coupe teased, coming October 17

2018 Buick Enclave review