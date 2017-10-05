Polestar's electric performance coupe teased, coming October 17

Follow Joel Add to circle



Polestar high-performance electrified coupe concept Enlarge Photo

September 25 marked the end of one chapter for Volvo's Polestar performance division. October 17 will begin another installment.

The Swedish performance label will be reborn as a stand-alone brand for high-performance, electrified cars. Polestar posted a handful of numbered images to Instagram, which Autocar pieced together and reveal a teaser image of the brand's first new model.

Rumored to be a high-performance coupe, the vehicle in the teaser image shows a strong resemblance to Volvo's Concept Coupé.

Power is expected to come from a plug-in hybrid setup combining an inline-4 with an electric drive system for a total output of more than 600 horsepower.

While technology and engineering aspects of the future car will be shared with Volvo, the car will be spared any Volvo badges—just Polestar ones.

Given the teaser image, the car is likely to be based on Volvo's Scalable Product Architecture, which underpins the XC90, S90, and V90 crossovers, among other vehicles.

Stay tuned for more information as it becomes available.