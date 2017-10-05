This is the Mercedes-Benz G550 4x4² you can afford

Oct 5, 2017
Follow Jeff

GT Spirit is offering the Mercedes-Benz G500 4x4² in 1:18 scale

If you want to own the most rugged vehicle in the Mercedes-Benz lineup, you have to part with a colossal stack of cash. This would require heading to your local Benz store and asking for the keys and title to a G550 4x4². After handing over well over $200,000, you could drive away in a massive G-Class wearing the hardware from the mental G63 6x6 but with four wheels instead of the extra two. There's now a version of this Mercedes monster, and you can probably afford it.

That's because it's a 1:18 scale version produced by GT Spirit. Mercedes-Benz handed over the original design information so GT Spirit could get the details exactly right. This means the level of detail is exceptionally high, and it includes features like perforated metal where appropriate and model logos on the wheels.

In total, more than 100 parts make up what's probably the best example of a G550 4x4² in scale form. These units are produced in a limited run and they are made from resin, not diecast metal. Eight colors are offered, with each only produced in a run of 463 examples. That corresponds to the internal model code for the full-size G550, which is W463.

You can choose between Diamond White, Electric Beam, Tektite Grey, Mauritius Blue, Sunset Beam, Alien Green, Tomato Red, and Galactic Beam. If you're interested in snagging one for yourself, your best bet is to ask the local Mercedes-Benz dealer to get one for you.

There's no word yet on how much one will cost, but it has to be far less than the $200,000 or so it takes to buy the real deal.

_______________________________________

Follow Motor Authority on FacebookTwitter and YouTube.

HI-RES GALLERY: GT Spirit is offering the Mercedes-Benz G500 4x4² in 1:18 scale
Tags:
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

10 things you need to know about the 2018 Lexus LC 500 10 things you need to know about the 2018 Lexus LC 500
This is the Mercedes-Benz G550 4x4² you can afford This is the Mercedes-Benz G550 4x4² you can afford
VW celebrates 50 years of Baja desert racing VW celebrates 50 years of Baja desert racing
Feast your eyes on this $5k Batmobile built from a Mustang Feast your eyes on this $5k Batmobile built from a Mustang
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2017 MotorAuthority. All Rights Reserved. MotorAuthority is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.