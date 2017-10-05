Koenigsegg just destroyed the Bugatti Chiron's 0-248-0 mph record

Oct 5, 2017
Follow Jeff

We all knew it was coming. Koenigsegg teased that it was ready to bring the heat with respect to the recent spat of news churned up by Bugatti and its new Chiron. The Bugatti Chiron was celebrated because it went from 0-400 km/h-0 in just 42 seconds. Christian Von Koenigsegg must've been quite tickled with that number and the press it received.

A teaser was posted the day prior, and now we have the full run. A Koenigsegg Agera RS went from 0-400 km/h-0 and it needed just 36.44 seconds to do so. In fact, the Agera RS actually went 0-403 km/h-0 in 37.28 seconds while covering a distance of 2,535 meters. That 403 km/h mark equates to an even 250 miles per hour. So really the Agera RS went faster and was still able to come to a complete stop in less time than it took for the Chiron to go a tad bit slower.

Koenigsegg didn't even pull its bigger guns from out its hypercar quiver. The Agera RS has less horsepower than the One:1 and weighs a few ticks more. A One:1 would likely cut that time down a few ticks further.

While Bugatti enjoyed its time in the insane speed spotlight, it's Koenigsegg that is clearly going to enjoy its place atop this mantle for now. The Agera RS needed just 26.88 seconds to reach 400 km/h. Since the power of braking is far more effective than the power of acceleration, the car slowed to zero in just 9.56 seconds.

We hope this leads to more competition like this between the fastest production cars the world has to offer.

_______________________________________

Follow Motor Authority on FacebookTwitter and YouTube.

Tags:
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

2018 Land Rover Range Rover Sport preview 2018 Land Rover Range Rover Sport preview
VW celebrates 50 years of Baja desert racing VW celebrates 50 years of Baja desert racing
Feast your eyes on this $5k Batmobile built from a Mustang Feast your eyes on this $5k Batmobile built from a Mustang
10 things you need to know about the 2018 Lexus LC 500 10 things you need to know about the 2018 Lexus LC 500
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2017 MotorAuthority. All Rights Reserved. MotorAuthority is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.