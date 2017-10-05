Koenigsegg just destroyed the Bugatti Chiron's 0-248-0 mph record

Follow Jeff Add to circle



We all knew it was coming. Koenigsegg teased that it was ready to bring the heat with respect to the recent spat of news churned up by Bugatti and its new Chiron. The Bugatti Chiron was celebrated because it went from 0-400 km/h-0 in just 42 seconds. Christian Von Koenigsegg must've been quite tickled with that number and the press it received.

A teaser was posted the day prior, and now we have the full run. A Koenigsegg Agera RS went from 0-400 km/h-0 and it needed just 36.44 seconds to do so. In fact, the Agera RS actually went 0-403 km/h-0 in 37.28 seconds while covering a distance of 2,535 meters. That 403 km/h mark equates to an even 250 miles per hour. So really the Agera RS went faster and was still able to come to a complete stop in less time than it took for the Chiron to go a tad bit slower.

Koenigsegg didn't even pull its bigger guns from out its hypercar quiver. The Agera RS has less horsepower than the One:1 and weighs a few ticks more. A One:1 would likely cut that time down a few ticks further.

While Bugatti enjoyed its time in the insane speed spotlight, it's Koenigsegg that is clearly going to enjoy its place atop this mantle for now. The Agera RS needed just 26.88 seconds to reach 400 km/h. Since the power of braking is far more effective than the power of acceleration, the car slowed to zero in just 9.56 seconds.

We hope this leads to more competition like this between the fastest production cars the world has to offer.

