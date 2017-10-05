Update: This is not Ford Mustang Bullitt’s new window sticker





Alleged 2018 Ford Mustang Bullitt window sticker Enlarge Photo

Update: Spokesmen Ford spokesman Mike Levine denied the window sticker’s authenticity.

Earlier this year, Ford put pony car fans on high alert for the potential return of the Mustang Bullitt. Now, what could be the car's window sticker has been published by Mustang6g, thanks to an anonymous tipster.

Obviously, Ford hasn't confirmed or acknowledged the leak, though it appears to be a legitimate document. If this is, in fact, the 2018 Ford Mustang Bullitt's window sticker, there are a few standouts.

First, the window sticker describes "Highland Green Metallic" as the car's exterior color, a clear nod to "Dark Highland Green," which was the older Mustang Bullitt's exterior hue. The document also indicates the regular Mustang GT's 5.0-liter Coyote V-8 engine is paired to a 10-speed automatic transmission. No mention of a manual gearbox, but the automatic may simply be an available option.

Sketches of alleged Ford Mustang Bullitt appear in promotional video Enlarge Photo

Moving right along, there are clear heritage-inspired options too. The sticker lists rear window louvers and a faux gas cap with crosshairs as some of the features. The 2018 Mustang Bullitt may also sport darkened torque thrust wheels.

If Ford does have a new Mustang Bullitt planned, next year is absolutely the car's time to shine. The car wouldn't exist without the Steve McQueen film “Bullitt,” released in 1968. The film's car chase scene, which featured a dark green Mustang GT, is often regarded as one of the most iconic and influential scenes in movie history. Next year will mark the film's 50th anniversary. Ford released the last Mustang Bullitt back in 2008, and it proved so popular that Ford extended production into a second year.

We'd bet a lot of 2008 Mustang Bullitt owners are eager to get their hands on yet another pony car inspired by the film.