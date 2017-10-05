'Fast and Furious 9' release was just pushed back a year

Follow Joel Add to circle



Fast and the Furious family - Image via Vin Diesel Facebook page Enlarge Photo

Vin Diesel, who plays Dominic Toretto in the "Fast and Furious" franchise, announced in February 2016 that the ninth installment in the saga would be unleashed on the world on April 19, 2019. Late on Wednesday, however, the Fast and Furious Twitter account moved that release date a year into the future: April 10, 2020.

Yes, that means the ninth installment in what might be the most ridiculous series in history was just pushed back a whole year (give or take a few days).

Need a moment to weep? We'll wait.

Perhaps this has to do with the possible return of Paul Walker's character Brian O'Connor. In September 2016, talks of Walker's character returning in future "Fast and Furious" installments emerged, the idea being that it could happen via his brothers, Cody and Caleb Walker, along with heavy use of CGI.

The use of CGI and Walker's brothers to ensure O'Connor remains in "Fast and Furious" wouldn't be new. That's how the Universal team finished filming the seventh installment of the saga after Walker's unexpected death.

It's anyone's guess what the ninth "Fast and Furious" movie has in store for us. One thing you can count on: a ton of insane stunts and wreckage. You can also bet that Vin Diesel's character, Dominic Toretto, will drive a Dodge product, or four.

While we now have to wait two and a half years before we can view the next "Fast and Furious," you can expect dozens of teasers, previews, and hints about the film's plot over the coming years.

Stay tuned for more information as it becomes available.