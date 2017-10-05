Lexus LC 500 driven, Audi Sport lineup growing, Countach road trip: Today's Car News

Follow Joel Add to circle



2018 Lexus LC 500 Enlarge Photo

We slid behind the wheel of the 2018 Lexus LC 500 and found its naturally aspirated 5.0-liter V-8 bark to be intoxicating, its wild design to be attention-grabbing, and its interior to be gorgeous. While it starts under $100,000, it looks like a million bucks as it rolls down the road.

Audi Sport boss Stephan Winkelmann said the automaker's line will grow to 16 models by 2020. The barrage of new models are coming in an effort to catch up with BMW M and Mercedes-AMG.

A Lamborghini Countach might not be the car you grab the keys to for your next road trip, but it was for Harry Metcalfe of Harry's Garage. He used the Italian supercar to tour through Europe while documenting the entire trip on video for your viewing pleasure.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

10 things you need to know about the 2018 Lexus LC 500

Let's road trip with Harry Metcalfe and his Lamborghini Countach

Audi Sport lineup to grow to 16 cars by 2020

EPA to study cutting amount of ethanol in U.S. gasoline

Jay Leno samples a sublime 1951 Ford Coupe

Report: Waymo could launch self-driving ride-share service as early as this fall

This stunning Spanish sports car is a $1 million barn find

Costco members now get GM Supplier Pricing on Chevy Bolt EV, Volt

VW celebrates 50 years of Baja desert racing

Review: The 2018 Nissan Frontier may be old, but there are plenty of things to like