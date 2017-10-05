Lexus LC 500 driven, Audi Sport lineup growing, Countach road trip: Today's Car News

News
Koenigsegg just destroyed the Bugatti Chiron's...
20 minutes ago
Update: This is not Ford Mustang Bullitt's new...
24 minutes ago
2018 Lexus LC 500Enlarge Photo
We slid behind the wheel of the 2018 Lexus LC 500 and found its naturally aspirated 5.0-liter V-8 bark to be intoxicating, its wild design to be attention-grabbing, and its interior to be gorgeous. While it starts under $100,000, it looks like a million bucks as it rolls down the road.
Audi Sport boss Stephan Winkelmann said the automaker's line will grow to 16 models by 2020. The barrage of new models are coming in an effort to catch up with BMW M and Mercedes-AMG.
A Lamborghini Countach might not be the car you grab the keys to for your next road trip, but it was for Harry Metcalfe of Harry's Garage. He used the Italian supercar to tour through Europe while documenting the entire trip on video for your viewing pleasure.
You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.
