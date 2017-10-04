Koenigsegg ready to challenge Bugatti Chiron's 0-400-0 kph record

Follow Jeff Add to circle



Koenigsegg is ready to set a 0-400-0 time of its own Enlarge Photo

Bugatti grabbed headlines at the Frankfurt Auto Show last month when it published a video of a Chiron driven by Juan Pablo Montoya blasting from 0 to 400 kph (248 mph) and then right back to 0. The amount of acceleration necessary to reach that limit of speed is equaled only by the stopping power required to arrest that much weight.

Koenigsegg is ready to dust it though.

The Swedish purveyor of insane-o-mobiles has a few choices it can pull from its quiver of hypercars. In a picture posted to its Facebook page, Koenigsegg shows a One:1 with the caption "0 - 400 - OMG!"

The One:1 is a so-called "megacar," according to the automaker. That term refers its megawatt of power under the hood—a first for a production car. Also, its name refers to its 1:1 horsepower-to-curb weight ratio. It produces 1,360 horsepower and has a curb weight of 1,360 kilograms.

Koenigsegg states on its own One:1 spec page that the car is capable of going from a standstill up to 400 kph in just 20 seconds. It will then go from 400-0 in just 10 seconds. That would put quite the clamp in Bugatti's parading of its own 42-second figure for the same dash. And by a large margin too.

We can't wait to see an official video of this attempt because it's sure to be mind-blowing