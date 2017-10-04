Koenigsegg ready to challenge Bugatti Chiron's 0-400-0 kph record

Oct 4, 2017
Follow Jeff

Koenigsegg is ready to set a 0-400-0 time of its own

Koenigsegg is ready to set a 0-400-0 time of its own

Enlarge Photo

Bugatti grabbed headlines at the Frankfurt Auto Show last month when it published a video of a Chiron driven by Juan Pablo Montoya blasting from 0 to 400 kph (248 mph) and then right back to 0. The amount of acceleration necessary to reach that limit of speed is equaled only by the stopping power required to arrest that much weight.

Koenigsegg is ready to dust it though.

The Swedish purveyor of insane-o-mobiles has a few choices it can pull from its quiver of hypercars. In a picture posted to its Facebook page, Koenigsegg shows a One:1 with the caption "0 - 400 - OMG!"

The One:1 is a so-called "megacar," according to the automaker. That term refers its megawatt of power under the hood—a first for a production car. Also, its name refers to its 1:1 horsepower-to-curb weight ratio. It produces 1,360 horsepower and has a curb weight of 1,360 kilograms.

Koenigsegg states on its own One:1 spec page that the car is capable of going from a standstill up to 400 kph in just 20 seconds. It will then go from 400-0 in just 10 seconds. That would put quite the clamp in Bugatti's parading of its own 42-second figure for the same dash. And by a large margin too.

We can't wait to see an official video of this attempt because it's sure to be mind-blowing

Tags:
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

2019 Land Rover Range Rover Sport P400e plug-in hybrid first look 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Sport P400e plug-in hybrid first look
2020 Porsche 'Mission E' electric sedan spy shots 2020 Porsche 'Mission E' electric sedan spy shots
2018 Land Rover Range Rover Sport preview 2018 Land Rover Range Rover Sport preview
2018 Land Rover Range Rover Sport SVR revealed with 575 horsepower 2018 Land Rover Range Rover Sport SVR revealed with 575 horsepower
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2017 MotorAuthority. All Rights Reserved. MotorAuthority is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.