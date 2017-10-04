Range Rover Sport updated, Porsche Mission E spied, Audi A7 leaked: Today’s Car News

Oct 4, 2017
2018 Land Rover Range Rover Sport SVR

2018 Land Rover Range Rover Sport SVR

The Land Rover Range Rover Sport stands out for dynamic qualities, no-nonsense design and British charm. The vehicle has now been further refined, with the high-performance SVR model getting more power in the process. A plug-in hybrid model has just been announced too.

The first prototypes for Porsche’s highly anticipated electric car have been spotted. The car is a small sports sedan based on the Mission E concept unveiled in 2015. The good news is that the production version looks almost identical to the stunning concept.

Audi will unveil a new generation of its A7 soon but it looks like the design has been revealed in the form of a scale model. Inspiration has clearly come from Audi’s series of Prologue concepts.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2018 Land Rover Range Rover Sport preview

2020 Porsche 'Mission E' electric sedan spy shots

Next-gen Audi A7 revealed by scale model

2018 GMC Sierra eAssist hybrid pickup to be sold nationwide

Ford's new strategy: focus shifts to SUVs, trucks and EVs

Tesla Q3-2017 deliveries: Model S, Model X strong; Model 3 misses goal

2018 Land Rover Range Rover Sport SVR revealed with 575 horsepower

German state appealing ban on diesels

2019 Land Rover Range Rover Sport P400e plug-in hybrid first look

Bollinger B1 all-electric utility truck: 10,000 signups since launch

