Range Rover Sport updated, Porsche Mission E spied, Audi A7 leaked: Today’s Car News

2018 Land Rover Range Rover Sport SVR Enlarge Photo

The Land Rover Range Rover Sport stands out for dynamic qualities, no-nonsense design and British charm. The vehicle has now been further refined, with the high-performance SVR model getting more power in the process. A plug-in hybrid model has just been announced too.

The first prototypes for Porsche’s highly anticipated electric car have been spotted. The car is a small sports sedan based on the Mission E concept unveiled in 2015. The good news is that the production version looks almost identical to the stunning concept.

Audi will unveil a new generation of its A7 soon but it looks like the design has been revealed in the form of a scale model. Inspiration has clearly come from Audi’s series of Prologue concepts.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

