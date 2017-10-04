2018 Land Rover Range Rover Sport preview

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Land Rover’s Range Rover Sport enters the 2018 model year with the most extensive updates since the current generation’s 2014 debut.

The list includes subtle touches to the exterior, a new interior with the latest Jaguar Land Rover infotainment system, more power for the high-performance Range Rover Sport SVR, and even a plug-in hybrid option (late availability).

The exterior is now characterized by a new grille flanked by LED headlights. And inside the cabin, the dash features a new design incorporating a pair of 10.0-inch touchscreens that serve as the point of input for many vehicle commands.

Other tech goodies include a “gesture” sunblind that can be opened or closed with just a wave of the hand in front of the rearview mirror. On top of this, the vehicle comes with tow assist which lets the driver guide a trailer using a rotary controller in the center console. Jaguar Land Rover is also offering its Activity Key with the updated Range Rover Sport. This is a waterproof wristband that you can use to access the vehicle while the actual key remains locked inside.

The 4-wheel-drive capability of the new Range Rover Sport is managed by a new transfer case design, which has a smart actuator rather than a separate motor and ECU. This results in a 3.3-pound reduction in weight and is controlled via a multi-plate clutch. Together with the bevel gear center differential it provides a 50:50 torque split. A weight-optimized 4-wheel-drive system is available on certain models and features a single-speed transfer box and Torsen differential. This provides a 42:58 torque split. All 2018 Range Rover Sports also come with air suspension as standard.

For powertrains, buyers have a handful of options to choose from. The standard unit is a 3.0-liter supercharged V-6 with 340 horsepower, and as an alternative you can opt for a 3.0-liter turbocharged V-6 diesel with 254 hp and a 28 mpg highway rating. Those looking for more power have two V-8 options to choose from, both of them 5.0-liter supercharged units. The first delivers 518 hp, up from 510 in the previous model year. The second, reserved for the Range Rover Sport SVR model, delivers 575 hp, up from 550 hp in the previous year.

2019 Land Rover Range Rover Sport P400e Enlarge Photo

Finally, Land Rover has confirmed that a plug-in hybrid model, dubbed the P400e, is coming. It will combine a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4 and an electric motor for a combined 398 hp. A sizeable battery will ensure a pure electric driving range of about 30 miles. The plug-in hybrid will only arrive next summer, though, as a 2019 model.

The 2018 Range Rover Sport is available for order now and arrives in showrooms early next year. Pricing starts at $67,745, including destination. Note, similar updates, including the addition of a plug-in hybrid option, will eventually make their way onto the larger Range Rover.

