Maker of Citroën and Peugeot cars starts US comeback with Seattle car sharing

Oct 4, 2017
Follow Viknesh

PSA Peugeot Citroën logo

PSA Peugeot Citroën logo

Enlarge Photo

French auto giant PSA Group, the maker of Citroën, DS, Peugeot, and now also Opel cars, is committed to a presence in the United States.

But PSA isn’t rushing things. Instead, the automaker will test the waters with a car sharing app, as outlined by CEO Carlos Tavares in 2016.

Called Free2Move, the car—and bike—sharing app kicked off on Wednesday in Seattle, Washington.

With just a smartphone, Free2Move users can compare the location, characteristics and operating costs of various transportation options, including offerings from established car sharing firms such as Car2Go, Zipcar or TravelCar.

Users also have the option to schedule or immediately access the transportation of their choice for a period ranging from a few minutes to several days.

PSA’s North American operations will be expanding Free2Move to more U.S. cities in the coming months. The company will also be adding several bike sharing services, including Ofo Bike, Lime Bike and Spin Bike.

This represents just the first step of PSA’s return to the U.S. (it's been almost three decades since Peugeots were sold here). More mobility services are in the pipeline and eventually we could see PSA using cars from its own brands in car sharing fleets. The end goal—Tavares has previously hinted at the process taking a decade—would be PSA actually selling cars in the U.S. It’s not clear which brand(s) PSA will introduce, though the automaker has hinted in the past about making DS a global luxury player.

Tags:
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

2018 Land Rover Range Rover Sport preview 2018 Land Rover Range Rover Sport preview
2019 Land Rover Range Rover Sport P400e plug-in hybrid first look 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Sport P400e plug-in hybrid first look
2018 Land Rover Range Rover Sport SVR revealed with 575 horsepower 2018 Land Rover Range Rover Sport SVR revealed with 575 horsepower
2020 Porsche 'Mission E' electric sedan spy shots 2020 Porsche 'Mission E' electric sedan spy shots
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2017 MotorAuthority. All Rights Reserved. MotorAuthority is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.