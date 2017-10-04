Maker of Citroën and Peugeot cars starts US comeback with Seattle car sharing

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



PSA Peugeot Citroën logo Enlarge Photo

French auto giant PSA Group, the maker of Citroën, DS, Peugeot, and now also Opel cars, is committed to a presence in the United States.

But PSA isn’t rushing things. Instead, the automaker will test the waters with a car sharing app, as outlined by CEO Carlos Tavares in 2016.

Called Free2Move, the car—and bike—sharing app kicked off on Wednesday in Seattle, Washington.

With just a smartphone, Free2Move users can compare the location, characteristics and operating costs of various transportation options, including offerings from established car sharing firms such as Car2Go, Zipcar or TravelCar.

Users also have the option to schedule or immediately access the transportation of their choice for a period ranging from a few minutes to several days.

PSA’s North American operations will be expanding Free2Move to more U.S. cities in the coming months. The company will also be adding several bike sharing services, including Ofo Bike, Lime Bike and Spin Bike.

This represents just the first step of PSA’s return to the U.S. (it's been almost three decades since Peugeots were sold here). More mobility services are in the pipeline and eventually we could see PSA using cars from its own brands in car sharing fleets. The end goal—Tavares has previously hinted at the process taking a decade—would be PSA actually selling cars in the U.S. It’s not clear which brand(s) PSA will introduce, though the automaker has hinted in the past about making DS a global luxury player.