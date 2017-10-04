Hyundai bringing Moab off-roader Santa Fe Sport concept to 2017 SEMA show





Rockstar Energy Moab Extreme Off-roader Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Concept Enlarge Photo

The SEMA show never fails to offer extreme concept vehicles, and Hyundai has published an image of its first concept that will head to the show: the Rockstar Energy Moab Extreme Off-roader Santa Fe Sport Concept. Yes, that's a mouthful, and the laundry list of supporting modifications is nearly as long.

To tackle one of the world's most-challenging off-road terrains, the Moab off-roader Santa Fe Sport boasts wheel, tire, suspension, and other upgrades. The suspension comes via King with 2.5” internal bypass shocks with reservoirs. KMC wheels provide a trendy, yet brutish look, with Mickey Thompson 35x12.50R17 Baja MTZ off-road tires wrapping each wheel for off-road prowess.

Although Hyundai said the concept "leverages" the regular Santa Fe's platform and powertrain, the concept also features Yukon Gear and Axle drivetrain accessories. Other minor performance upgrades include a Mishimoto intercooler, downpipe, Rockstar Energy catch can, and coolant overflow reservoir.

As for the crossover turned rock crawler's looks, Rockstar Performance Garage provides the skid plates and bumpers, along with a custom roof rack that features Bulldog LED lighting. Oh, and it has NOS—a Nitrous Express wet system, to be exact.

Since it's SEMA, the concept wouldn't be complete without more over-the-top modifications, including Roadwire custom leather interior, Kicker audio system, a Magnaflow exhaust and much, much more. Now, we're intrigued to see what else Hyundai has in store for SEMA.

