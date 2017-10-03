Lexus to skip plug-in hybrids and go straight to EVs, fuel cells

News
11 minutes ago
an hour ago
2018 Lexus LS 500h Executive Package (Lexus LS Hybrid)Enlarge Photo
Lexus won't enter the business of selling plug-in hybrids, as it plans to move straight to battery-electric cars and hydrogen fuel-cell vehicles.
The comment came from Alain Uyttenhoven, head of Lexus Europe, who said plug-in hybrids are not necessary and a "loophole." Lexus will execute its electric-drive strategy in 2020 with the first fuel-cell sedan based on the LF-FC, and another concept to come, according to Auto Express.
“We do not need to have plug-in hybrid vehicles. It’s a loophole in the market. We will reach the [CO2] targets without them.”
Lexus' strategy will see electrification and fuel-cell technology branch out to high-end vehicles, like the LS and LC, before finding its way to more vehicles. Outfitting every single Lexus vehicle with a fuel-cell or battery-electric powertrain would not be cost-efficient, per Uyttenhoven.
He also believes luxury buyers looking at electric cars may be swayed by a smaller, premium electric car.
"A lot of people who have reached a certain level of wealth like to have a small premium car more than a bigger, more mainstream brand of car.”
On the fuel-cell front, Lexus may have tipped its hand. Earlier this year, Lexus moved to protect the "LS-FC CONCEPT" name, which will likely preview the fuel-cell-powered luxury sedan.
The date floated for the production car's debut, 2020, holds additional importance. Tokyo, Japan, will host the Olympic games that year, which would provide Lexus with a global marketing stage. It will also be the year to complete Toyota's goal of putting 30,000 fuel-cell vehicles on the road globally.
