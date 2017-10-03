Next-gen Audi A7 revealed by scale model





2019 Audi A7 scale model Photo: Auto Week Enlarge Photo

As we suspected, the next-generation 2019 Audi A7 will take plenty design cues from the Audi Prologue concept, which was revealed at the 2014 Los Angeles Auto Show. Thanks to a leaked photo the Audi A7 has made its way onto the internet, albeit in scale model form.

The images, published by Dutch automotive site Auto Week, show the entire front and side view of the car. The rear isn't visible but will likely feature similarly sharp taillights borrowed from the 2019 Audi A8. Like the Audi Prologue concept, the 2019 A7 sports more chiseled lines and a more pronounced hexagonal grille.

Still, we see incremental changes from the outgoing model. Audi design chief Marc Lichte said the 2019 Audi A7's main goal is to differentiate the liftback sedan from the mechanically similar A6. From what we can see, it looks more like a sleeker A8 than an A6.

Along with the new looks, expect the 2019 Audi A7 to drop weight. Volkswagen's MLB platform will underpin the car, which promises significant weight loss and more support for alternative powertrains, such as electrification. Audi will introduce a plug-in hybrid A7 variant alongside a new S7 and RS 7. The RS 7 will reportedly make up to 700 horsepower with a hybrid variant. Base A7s will be powered by a turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-4 delivering 252 horsepower and 273 pound-feet of torque.

It's unclear when the 2019 Audi A7 will officially debut, but we've heard it could be later this year. Stay tuned.