This 12-year-old can show you how to change your oil

There are a handful of automotive skills that are fading as time marches forward.

Less people know how to drive a manual gearbox. Changing a tire is a mystery to those with their magical AAA card. Swapping out brake pads is akin to open-heart surgery for some. However, for one father and his 12-year-old daughter, the automobile and its basic maintenance tasks will not remain a mystery.

Step by step, Josie walks us through an oil change on a 2006 Chevrolet Malibu. She works safely and knows all about jack stands. From there she moves methodically through the steps, including the long time that it typically takes for all of the oil to drain from the pan.

Along the way, dad provides camera work as Josie sets to the engine bay with her tools. There are smart tips offered up as well, including the idea that it's typically wise to use the recommended oil for your engine and also to make sure you know how much oil the engine will hold.

Not only did Josie change the oil correctly, she also edited together the footage shot by her father. Enthusiasm for the automobile isn't dying. It's evolving, but that doesn't mean we should forget about basic tasks and tools that could help a future motorist keep their machine running smoothly.

Three cars for Josie and her father for this video. If you watched this and you've never changed your own oil, now might be the time to give it a try. It really is easy. Even a 5-year-old can do it...on a Lamborghini.