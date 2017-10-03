Porsche 911 spy shots, Nissan Leaf Nismo, GM electric car plans: Car News Headlines

News
First Drives
Auto Shows
Spy Shots
Car Tech
2019 Porsche 911 spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-MedienEnlarge Photo
A new generation of the Porsche 911 is just around the corner. The latest shots reveal the new digital dash that will feature in the car.
Nissan has a new Leaf for 2018. The automaker wants the vehicle to appeal to a much wider audience, including performance buyers. That’s why the automaker got its Nismo performance division to churn out a tuned example.
General Motors is about to rapidly expand its zero-emission offerings. Within the next five years, we’ll see the automaker add around 20 electric and hydrogen fuel cell cars. There will also be a dedicated fuel cell platform for heavy-duty vehicles.
You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.
2019 Porsche 911 spy shots and video
Nissan Leaf Nismo Concept heading to 2017 Tokyo Motor Show
First of 20 new GM electric cars by 2023 due within next 18 months
Report: Over a quarter of all CarMax cars have open recalls
2018 Ford Mustang GT window sticker reveals 10-speed auto’s gas mileage gains
2018 Honda Accord Hybrid first drive review: lighter shade of green
2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia scores best safety rating from IIHS
2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC SUV earns Top Safety Pick+ nod by IIHS
Mercedes-AMG Project One hypercar could be built alongside F1 cars in UK
World's 3rd largest battery firm may ally with VW for electric cars in China
Email This Page