Porsche 911 spy shots, Nissan Leaf Nismo, GM electric car plans: Car News Headlines

2019 Porsche 911 spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien Enlarge Photo

A new generation of the Porsche 911 is just around the corner. The latest shots reveal the new digital dash that will feature in the car.

Nissan has a new Leaf for 2018. The automaker wants the vehicle to appeal to a much wider audience, including performance buyers. That’s why the automaker got its Nismo performance division to churn out a tuned example.

General Motors is about to rapidly expand its zero-emission offerings. Within the next five years, we’ll see the automaker add around 20 electric and hydrogen fuel cell cars. There will also be a dedicated fuel cell platform for heavy-duty vehicles.

2019 Porsche 911 spy shots and video

Nissan Leaf Nismo Concept heading to 2017 Tokyo Motor Show

First of 20 new GM electric cars by 2023 due within next 18 months

Report: Over a quarter of all CarMax cars have open recalls

2018 Ford Mustang GT window sticker reveals 10-speed auto’s gas mileage gains

2018 Honda Accord Hybrid first drive review: lighter shade of green

2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia scores best safety rating from IIHS

2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC SUV earns Top Safety Pick+ nod by IIHS

Mercedes-AMG Project One hypercar could be built alongside F1 cars in UK

World's 3rd largest battery firm may ally with VW for electric cars in China