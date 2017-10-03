Mercedes-AMG Project One hypercar could be built alongside F1 cars in UK

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Mercedes-AMG Project One concept, 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show

The Mercedes-AMG Formula 1 team may race under a German license but the team is very much based in the United Kingdom.

The cars are built in Brackley, northwest from London, while the power units are sourced from nearby Brixworth.

Given the close relation between Mercedes’ F1 cars and AMG’s upcoming Project One hypercar, it shouldn’t come as a surprise then that the road car could also be built in the U.K.

Speaking with Autocar, AMG boss Tobias Moers said there’s a good chance the Project One will be built in the U.K., as opposed to AMG’s home in Germany. That’s because many of the components, not least the powertrain, will be made by the same people making parts for the F1 team.

Mercedes AMG W07 Hybrid 2016 Formula One car power unit

The team has been involved right from the start. In fact, the project initially came to life when Moers asked the man responsible for the F1 team’s power units, Andy Cowell, whether the units could be used in a road car. That was in October 2015.

“I knew if we were going to make a car like this, it couldn’t just be a V-8, a V-10 or a V-12,” Moers explained to Autocar. “It had to be more sophisticated than that. We were already making the best engine in F1, so I called Andy. He asked me to give him two months to prepare and then we decided to go ahead.”

The Project One generates more than 1,000 horsepower from a 1.6-liter turbocharged V-6 mated to a quartet of electric motors. That’s two more electric motors than the F1 cars, and the power levels are higher, too. Inside, there's room for two with bucket seats that have adjustable backrests while still being integrated into the monocoque. And on the dash, you’ll find nothing but the steering wheel, a couple of screens and HVAC features.

Production of the Project One isn’t expected to start until late 2018 or early the following year. The car we saw at September’s 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show was only a concept. There’s still an extensive test program to complete before the first cars can enter production. Just 275 will be built. That’s the number for the entire build run. There won’t be any additional special editions or track cars, AMG has confirmed.

