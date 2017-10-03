2018 Ford Mustang GT window sticker reveals 10-speed auto’s gas mileage gains

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



2018 Ford Mustang Enlarge Photo

More details on the 2018 Ford Mustang have emerged ahead of the car’s arrival in showrooms later this fall.

The latest tidbit comes by way of a window sticker for the 2018 Mustang GT equipped with an available 10-speed auto.

First discovered by Mustang 6G, the window sticker reveals a slight improvement in EPA-rated fuel economy to 16 mpg city, 25 highway and 19 combined. This compares with the 15 mpg city, 25 highway and 18 combined rating scored by the 2017 Mustang GT equipped with a 6-speed auto.

2018 Ford Mustang GT window sticker - Image via Mustang 6G Enlarge Photo

Sure, the improvement is nothing to write home about but don’t forget that performance is also up. The car’s 5.0-liter V-8 now delivers 460 horsepower and 420 pound-feet of torque, up 25 hp and 20 lb-ft, and with the 10-speed auto it will deliver 0-60 mph acceleration in under 4.0 seconds.

You can already configure a 2018 Mustang GT on Ford’s website. The starting price is $35,995 for the coupe and $45,495 for the convertible. That represents a $1,900 increase over the previous year.

The 2018 model year sees the sixth-generation Mustang receive the most significant updates since the car was introduced for 2015. Notable changes include revised styling, the elimination of the V-6 option and the aforementioned 10-speed auto. Interestingly, there haven’t been any changes for the Mustang Shelby GT350 and GT350R models. In fact, the track-focused cars even skip the revised styling. There could, however, be a new Mustang Shelby GT500 introduced. Stay tuned.