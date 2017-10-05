10 things you need to know about the 2018 Lexus LC 500

Oct 5, 2017
2018 Lexus LC 500

These days, Lexus doesn't do boring.

It's all about outrageous styling, big power, and luxurious interiors. The new 2018 Lexus LC 500 has all of the above.

No, I'm not high. I'm sober; the LC 500 is serious too.

Before you dismiss the wild spindle grille, check out these 10 things regarding the 2018 Lexus LC 500.

 

2018 Lexus LC 500

2018 Lexus LC 500

Looks like $250,000

The 2018 Lexus LC 500 starts from just $92,975? That's right, under $100,000. The LC 500 looks like an out-of-this-world concept car, and it should—it was designed after the LF-LC concept car from the 2012 Detroit auto show. Rolling down the road, the production LC 500 sticks out like it came from the future. Next to a $200,000 Aston Martin DB11, we have to wonder which has a higher price tag.

2018 Lexus LC 500

2018 Lexus LC 500

It has hips

It's rare, but some cars have a truly wild shape that give it not only presence, but also hips. The LC 500 features a Coke-bottle shape with a narrow front end (at 75 inches across at the front wheels) and wide derriere (at 78 inches across at the rear wheels). Aside from the "look-at-me" designs, its width dictates how it drives. It's even more important when parking, and it can make backing into your garage trickier.

2018 Lexus LC 500

2018 Lexus LC 500

That engine

Rumors about the death of the V-8 may be early—the LC 500 has a naturally aspirated 5.0-liter V-8 engine under the hood. It might only put out a modest 471 horsepower and 398 pound-feet of torque, but hear it bark on a cold start and you won't care that you can get more power elsewhere. As you feed into the throttle the symphony of sounds that permeates the cabin—both naturally and artificially via the audio system's speakers—is so good we'd swear its all real. And frankly, there's just something special about the way a naturally aspirated V-8 engine builds its power rather than having a boring, flat torque curve like a sequentially turbocharged engine. It's organic in its power delivery—turbochargers are anything but.

2018 Lexus LC 500

2018 Lexus LC 500

2018 Lexus LC 500

2018 Lexus LC 500

2018 Lexus LC 500

2018 Lexus LC 500

2018 Lexus LC 500

2018 Lexus LC 500

LFA-inspired interior

The LFA is dead, but its parting gifts to us were its interior design direction. From the horizontal-themed dashboard to the big, thick center tunnel separating the driver and passenger, to the knobs coming off the sides of the gauge cluster housing, the LFA inspiration is alive inside the LC 500. What's more, the fit, finish, and materials all feel and look a cut above the LC 500's price tag.


